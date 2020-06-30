All apartments in Baltimore
1313 W PRATT STREET
1313 W PRATT STREET

1313 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have any available units?
1313 W PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1313 W PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1313 W PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 W PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 W PRATT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 W PRATT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

