Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1310 KUPER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
1310 KUPER STREET
1310 Kuper Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1310 Kuper Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have any available units?
1310 KUPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1310 KUPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1310 KUPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 KUPER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET offer parking?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have a pool?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 KUPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
