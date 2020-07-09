All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1310 KUPER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1310 KUPER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 KUPER STREET

1310 Kuper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 Kuper Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 KUPER STREET have any available units?
1310 KUPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1310 KUPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1310 KUPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 KUPER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET offer parking?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have a pool?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 KUPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 KUPER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 KUPER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland