Baltimore, MD
1309 HOLLINS STREET
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

1309 HOLLINS STREET

1309 Hollins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
yoga
Spacious one bedroom with grand living room with tall ceilings. Central kitchen with solid counter tops and view of living room. There is a bonus room in the basement great for separate media area, office yoga room etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have any available units?
1309 HOLLINS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1309 HOLLINS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1309 HOLLINS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 HOLLINS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET offer parking?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have a pool?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 HOLLINS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
