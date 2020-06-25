1309 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Union Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom with grand living room with tall ceilings. Central kitchen with solid counter tops and view of living room. There is a bonus room in the basement great for separate media area, office yoga room etc...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 HOLLINS STREET have any available units?
1309 HOLLINS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1309 HOLLINS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1309 HOLLINS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.