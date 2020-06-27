Rent Calculator
1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE
1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE
1307 North Linwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1307 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment with washer and dryer. Available immediately. Convenient to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
