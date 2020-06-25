All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:16 AM

1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B

1305 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1305 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Utilities Included

Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
-Large Kitchen
-Large Backyard
-2 Level Apartment
-Close to Public Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have any available units?
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
