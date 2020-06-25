Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B
1305 North Linwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1305 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Utilities Included
Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
-Large Kitchen
-Large Backyard
-2 Level Apartment
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4840263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have any available units?
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 N Linwood Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland