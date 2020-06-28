1303 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Large 1 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment Downtown
Property Highlights -Exposed Brick -Large Rooms -Two Full Baths -Washer & Dryer in Unit -Walking Distance to University of Baltimore -Walking Distance to Penn Station -Walking Distance to Restaurants & Shops
(RLNE5123947)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have any available units?
1303 N Charles St 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1303 N Charles St 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1303 N Charles St 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 N Charles St 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 N Charles St 2A is pet friendly.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A offer parking?
No, 1303 N Charles St 2A does not offer parking.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 N Charles St 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have a pool?
No, 1303 N Charles St 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have accessible units?
No, 1303 N Charles St 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 N Charles St 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 N Charles St 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 N Charles St 2A does not have units with air conditioning.