1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio

Beautiful studio apartment for rent in Mount Vernon with loads of natural light from floor to ceiling windows. The building was recently fully renovated.



Apartment features intercom system, new energy efficient windows, mini split HVAC system and is cable ready. High end kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter and stainless appliances.

Apartment is in a great location in Mt. Vernon, just a short walk to Penn Station, Mica, UM Law, UB and more. Lease starts on July 1st. Pets are welcome with an extra deposit and small fee.



Here is a walkthrough video of the studio : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axgo3uz4lyo&t=56s



Here is another video showing how quiet it is inside from the new efficient windows in the building : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St8ruu6c_yY&t=1s