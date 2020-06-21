All apartments in Baltimore
1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio

1300 North Calvert Street · (443) 353-7523
Location

1300 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful studio apartment for rent in Mount Vernon with loads of natural light from floor to ceiling windows. The building was recently fully renovated.

Apartment features intercom system, new energy efficient windows, mini split HVAC system and is cable ready. High end kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter and stainless appliances.
Apartment is in a great location in Mt. Vernon, just a short walk to Penn Station, Mica, UM Law, UB and more. Lease starts on July 1st. Pets are welcome with an extra deposit and small fee.

Here is a walkthrough video of the studio : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axgo3uz4lyo&t=56s

Here is another video showing how quiet it is inside from the new efficient windows in the building : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St8ruu6c_yY&t=1s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have any available units?
1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have?
Some of 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio pet-friendly?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio offer parking?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio does not offer parking.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have a pool?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have accessible units?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N Calvert st - 1F - Studio has units with dishwashers.
