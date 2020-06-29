Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1300 Gittings Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1300 Gittings Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1300 Gittings Avenue
1300 Gittings Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1300 Gittings Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Idlewood: Just Reduced! Lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end of group townhome. Fresh paint, carpet, Central A/C, finished basement, and fenced yard. Convenient to public transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have any available units?
1300 Gittings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1300 Gittings Avenue have?
Some of 1300 Gittings Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1300 Gittings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Gittings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Gittings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue offer parking?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have a pool?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland