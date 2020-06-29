All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

1300 Gittings Avenue

1300 Gittings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Gittings Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Idlewood: Just Reduced! Lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end of group townhome. Fresh paint, carpet, Central A/C, finished basement, and fenced yard. Convenient to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have any available units?
1300 Gittings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Gittings Avenue have?
Some of 1300 Gittings Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Gittings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Gittings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Gittings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue offer parking?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have a pool?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Gittings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Gittings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
