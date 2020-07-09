130 Scott St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34547ec0c4 ---- Beautifully restored Historic 4 level Home with new finishes throughout. Featuring hardwood floors, expansive 1st floor kitchen, Living and family rooms. Three large bedrooms-one featuring a second level loft/office. Situated on the west side of Baltimore-a tremendously convenient Location: near UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden Yards, MARC, Light-Rail & Stadiums. Easy Access to/from 95 & BWI. Schedule your showing today