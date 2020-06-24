Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 130 S CULVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
130 S CULVER STREET
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:42 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 S CULVER STREET
130 South Culver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
130 South Culver Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have any available units?
130 S CULVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 130 S CULVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
130 S CULVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S CULVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET offer parking?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have a pool?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 S CULVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 S CULVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland