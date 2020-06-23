All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
130 S Culver St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 S Culver St

130 S Culver St · No Longer Available
Location

130 S Culver St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4663811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Culver St have any available units?
130 S Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S Culver St have?
Some of 130 S Culver St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Culver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 S Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 130 S Culver St offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Culver St does offer parking.
Does 130 S Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Culver St have a pool?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 130 S Culver St have accessible units?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

