Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 130 S Culver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
130 S Culver St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 S Culver St
130 S Culver St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
130 S Culver St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4663811)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 S Culver St have any available units?
130 S Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 130 S Culver St have?
Some of 130 S Culver St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 S Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Culver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 S Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 130 S Culver St offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Culver St does offer parking.
Does 130 S Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Culver St have a pool?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 130 S Culver St have accessible units?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland