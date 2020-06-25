Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
13 WICKHAM N
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 WICKHAM N
13 North Wickham Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13 North Wickham Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Tremont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 WICKHAM N have any available units?
13 WICKHAM N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 13 WICKHAM N currently offering any rent specials?
13 WICKHAM N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 WICKHAM N pet-friendly?
No, 13 WICKHAM N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 13 WICKHAM N offer parking?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not offer parking.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have a pool?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have a pool.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have accessible units?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have accessible units.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have units with air conditioning.
