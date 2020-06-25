All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 13 WICKHAM N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
13 WICKHAM N
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

13 WICKHAM N

13 North Wickham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 North Wickham Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Tremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 WICKHAM N have any available units?
13 WICKHAM N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 13 WICKHAM N currently offering any rent specials?
13 WICKHAM N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 WICKHAM N pet-friendly?
No, 13 WICKHAM N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 13 WICKHAM N offer parking?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not offer parking.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have a pool?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have a pool.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have accessible units?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have accessible units.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 WICKHAM N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 WICKHAM N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland