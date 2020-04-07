Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
128 W OSTEND STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 W OSTEND STREET
128 West Ostend Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
128 West Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have any available units?
128 W OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 128 W OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
128 W OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 128 W OSTEND STREET offers parking.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
