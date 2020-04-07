All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
128 W OSTEND STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

128 W OSTEND STREET

128 West Ostend Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 West Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have any available units?
128 W OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 128 W OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
128 W OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 128 W OSTEND STREET offers parking.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W OSTEND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W OSTEND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
