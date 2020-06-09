All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM

1275 LIMIT AVENUE

1275 Limit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Limit Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two/Three bedrooms with two full bath, hardwood floors, fence backyard has large entertainment space. with patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have any available units?
1275 LIMIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1275 LIMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1275 LIMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 LIMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
