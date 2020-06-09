Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1275 LIMIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1275 LIMIT AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1275 LIMIT AVENUE
1275 Limit Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1275 Limit Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two/Three bedrooms with two full bath, hardwood floors, fence backyard has large entertainment space. with patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have any available units?
1275 LIMIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1275 LIMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1275 LIMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 LIMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 LIMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 LIMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland