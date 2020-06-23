127 S BROADWAY

127 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Efficient 1 bed 1 bath apartment with living room and full kitchen. Lots of natural light. Top floor. Very convenient location - upper Fells, seconds from Broadway Market and Harbor East. $40 application fee. $60 move in fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
