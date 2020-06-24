All apartments in Baltimore
1266 GLYNDON AVENUE
1266 GLYNDON AVENUE

Location

1266 Glyndon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Welcomed !!!! This recently renovated 3-bedroom 3 .5 Bath Rowhome will not disappoint. Freshly painted! Open layout! Great kitchen with new Stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash . New carpet throughout. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have any available units?
1266 GLYNDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have?
Some of 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1266 GLYNDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1266 GLYNDON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

