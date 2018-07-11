126 S Potomac St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhomes near Patterson Park



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring

-Large Open Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Large Backyard for Entertaining

-Wet Bar in Basement

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Deck off of Bedroom

-Walking Distance to Patterson Park

-Close to Highway & Downtown



(RLNE4981768)