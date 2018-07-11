126 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhomes near Patterson Park
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Large Open Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Large Backyard for Entertaining -Wet Bar in Basement -Washer & Dryer in Home -Deck off of Bedroom -Walking Distance to Patterson Park -Close to Highway & Downtown
(RLNE4981768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 S Potomac St have any available units?
126 S Potomac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 S Potomac St have?
Some of 126 S Potomac St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 S Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
126 S Potomac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 S Potomac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 S Potomac St is pet friendly.
Does 126 S Potomac St offer parking?
No, 126 S Potomac St does not offer parking.
Does 126 S Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 S Potomac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 S Potomac St have a pool?
No, 126 S Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 126 S Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 126 S Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 126 S Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 S Potomac St does not have units with dishwashers.