Baltimore, MD
126 N BRADFORD STREET
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 30
126 N BRADFORD STREET
126 North Bradford Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
126 North Bradford Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Patterson Place
recently renovated
recently renovated
Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street 1 block from Patterson Park. Newly renovated.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have any available units?
126 N BRADFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 126 N BRADFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
126 N BRADFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 N BRADFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 N BRADFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 N BRADFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
