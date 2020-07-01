1255 Sargeant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Pigtown 3-4 Bedroom Rental - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms!



Stunning! Stunning! Stunning!



Featuring a combination of hardwood floors & brand new, plush carpeting. This property is gorgeous.



Your family will enjoy an electric fireplace and an eat-in kitchen that is styled with shaker white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



There are ceiling fans and high-end light fixtures throughout. The bathrooms are uniquely hand crafted with sophisticated style; spacious vanities and beautiful tiling.



The unit has a finished basement with a laundry room; the basement rooms can serve as a 3rd and 4th bedroom or office, rec room or playroom - make it your own!



Text us to schedule a tour (443) 873-0530.



