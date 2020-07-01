All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1255 Sargeant St

1255 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pigtown 3-4 Bedroom Rental - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms!

Stunning! Stunning! Stunning!

Featuring a combination of hardwood floors & brand new, plush carpeting. This property is gorgeous.

Your family will enjoy an electric fireplace and an eat-in kitchen that is styled with shaker white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There are ceiling fans and high-end light fixtures throughout. The bathrooms are uniquely hand crafted with sophisticated style; spacious vanities and beautiful tiling.

The unit has a finished basement with a laundry room; the basement rooms can serve as a 3rd and 4th bedroom or office, rec room or playroom - make it your own!

Text us to schedule a tour (443) 873-0530.

(RLNE5653947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Sargeant St have any available units?
1255 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1255 Sargeant St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1255 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1255 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Sargeant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1255 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1255 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.

