Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 125 North Potomac Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
125 North Potomac Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 North Potomac Street
125 North Potomac Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
125 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0dc2be0af ----
Amazing property!! Awesome location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 North Potomac Street have any available units?
125 North Potomac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 125 North Potomac Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 North Potomac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 North Potomac Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 North Potomac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 125 North Potomac Street offer parking?
No, 125 North Potomac Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 North Potomac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 North Potomac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 North Potomac Street have a pool?
No, 125 North Potomac Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 North Potomac Street have accessible units?
No, 125 North Potomac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 North Potomac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 North Potomac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 North Potomac Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 North Potomac Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland