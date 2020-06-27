Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1249 Hull Street Available 04/01/20 1249 Hull St, Baltimore, MD 21230 - Oozes charm, hardwood floors, designer touches throughout. Beautifully remodeled eat in kitchen,dining room, sunny living room. Powder/laundry rm. 9 ft ceilings. Master bedroom w/ sep sittingroom, 2nd bedroom, gorgeous upstairs bath. Parking space off street. Great location historic Locust Point near restaurants, shopping. Available August 1. No Smokers. Pets on Case by Case Basis. Sec Dep $2300 App Fee $40



(RLNE4992778)