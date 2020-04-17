All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

1247 CARROLL STREET

1247 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Thanks for showing! Gorgeous Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Rental in Washington Village. Yes! only walking distance to Ravens Stadium and Camden Yards. Basement offers ample space for storage w/full washer and dryer. Vouchers Excepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have any available units?
1247 CARROLL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1247 CARROLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1247 CARROLL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 CARROLL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET offer parking?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 CARROLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have a pool?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 CARROLL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 CARROLL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
