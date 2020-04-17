1247 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Thanks for showing! Gorgeous Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Rental in Washington Village. Yes! only walking distance to Ravens Stadium and Camden Yards. Basement offers ample space for storage w/full washer and dryer. Vouchers Excepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
