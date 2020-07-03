All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1243 East Eager Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1243 East Eager Street - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

1243 East Eager Street - 1

1243 East Eager Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1243 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Housing Voucher Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have any available units?
1243 East Eager Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1243 East Eager Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1243 East Eager Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 East Eager Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 East Eager Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 East Eager Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland