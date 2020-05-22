Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM
1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE
1242 Woodbourne Avenue
No Longer Available
1242 Woodbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE large living room, dining room and bedrooms Move in Ready!!! With a large, superbly manicured back yard that is great for entertaining,
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
