1240 GLYNDON AVENUE

BEAUTIFUL, newly renovated townhome available in Baltimore!! 3 bedrooms (one is a walkthrough), tons of space, and stunning natural light everywhere! New floors, carpet, kitchen, and MUCH MORE! Pets welcome with pet deposit. This won't last long, apply online today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!! A few answers to commonly asked questions are below: What are the credit requirements? There are NO minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.