Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1240 GLYNDON AVENUE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

1240 GLYNDON AVENUE

1240 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1240 Glyndon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
BEAUTIFUL, newly renovated townhome available in Baltimore!! 3 bedrooms (one is a walkthrough), tons of space, and stunning natural light everywhere! New floors, carpet, kitchen, and MUCH MORE! Pets welcome with pet deposit. This won't last long, apply online today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!! A few answers to commonly asked questions are below: What are the credit requirements? There are NO minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have any available units?
1240 GLYNDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1240 GLYNDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
