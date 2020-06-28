1234 Wall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Federal Hill - Montgomery
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE SITUATED IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL2 BEDROOMS AND BATH ON 2ND LEVEL WITH DECK.LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH POWDER ROOM AND KITCHEN ON MAIN LEVELFENCED YARD. CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
