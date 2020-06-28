All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1234 WALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1234 WALL STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:47 AM

1234 WALL STREET

1234 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1234 Wall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE SITUATED IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL2 BEDROOMS AND BATH ON 2ND LEVEL WITH DECK.LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH POWDER ROOM AND KITCHEN ON MAIN LEVELFENCED YARD. CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 WALL STREET have any available units?
1234 WALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 WALL STREET have?
Some of 1234 WALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 WALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1234 WALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 WALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1234 WALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1234 WALL STREET offer parking?
No, 1234 WALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1234 WALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 WALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 WALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1234 WALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1234 WALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1234 WALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 WALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 WALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland