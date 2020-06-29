All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

1233 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1233 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally updated 2 bed 1 bath townhome in Baltimore. Spacious with gleaming hardwoods, tons of natural light, and much more. Apply today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland