1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
1233 Washington Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1233 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally updated 2 bed 1 bath townhome in Baltimore. Spacious with gleaming hardwoods, tons of natural light, and much more. Apply today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
