1232 OSTEND STREET
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM
1232 OSTEND STREET
1232 West Ostend Street
No Longer Available
Location
1232 West Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental available immediately. Location convenient to downtown and I-95 N & S. Short walk to sports stadiums and casino.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have any available units?
1232 OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1232 OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1232 OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET offer parking?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 OSTEND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 OSTEND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
