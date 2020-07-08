All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1231 North Curley Street

1231 North Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49f698107e ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 North Curley Street have any available units?
1231 North Curley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1231 North Curley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1231 North Curley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 North Curley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1231 North Curley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1231 North Curley Street offer parking?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have a pool?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have accessible units?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 North Curley Street has units with air conditioning.

