Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1231 North Curley Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 11
1231 North Curley Street
1231 North Curley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1231 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49f698107e ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 North Curley Street have any available units?
1231 North Curley Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1231 North Curley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1231 North Curley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 North Curley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1231 North Curley Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1231 North Curley Street offer parking?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have a pool?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have accessible units?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 North Curley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 North Curley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 North Curley Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
