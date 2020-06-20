Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1230 N Augusta Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 N Augusta Ave
1230 North Augusta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1230 North Augusta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house in Edmonson Village
3 Bedroom, 1 bath with finished basement
oil heat/ CAC
available now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have any available units?
1230 N Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1230 N Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1230 N Augusta Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 N Augusta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 N Augusta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave offer parking?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have a pool?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have accessible units?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 N Augusta Ave has units with air conditioning.
