All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1230 N Augusta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1230 N Augusta Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 N Augusta Ave

1230 North Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 North Augusta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house in Edmonson Village
3 Bedroom, 1 bath with finished basement
oil heat/ CAC
available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have any available units?
1230 N Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1230 N Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1230 N Augusta Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 N Augusta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 N Augusta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave offer parking?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have a pool?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have accessible units?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 N Augusta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 N Augusta Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 N Augusta Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland