Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
123 West Conway St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 West Conway St

123 West Conway Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 West Conway Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Bedrooms
1st bedroom fits a queen bed, has a closet
2nd bedroom fits a queen bed, has a large closet, has a master bath
Rooms and Interior
.Hardwood floors
.Fireplace
.Dining room
Kitchen and Bath
.Dishwasher
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven
Utilities and Extras
.Central heat
.Central air conditioning
.Secure parking
.Laundry in unit
.Cable ready
.Not furnished
Building and Surroundings
.Gated property
.I-GO / Zip Car
Lease Terms
.Pets negotiable
.Dogs negotiable
.Cats negotiable
.Tenant pays gas and electric
.One year lease
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Parking included
.Trash removal included
.Water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 West Conway St have any available units?
123 West Conway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 West Conway St have?
Some of 123 West Conway St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 West Conway St currently offering any rent specials?
123 West Conway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 West Conway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 West Conway St is pet friendly.
Does 123 West Conway St offer parking?
Yes, 123 West Conway St offers parking.
Does 123 West Conway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 West Conway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 West Conway St have a pool?
No, 123 West Conway St does not have a pool.
Does 123 West Conway St have accessible units?
No, 123 West Conway St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 West Conway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 West Conway St has units with dishwashers.

