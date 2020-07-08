123 West Conway St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Bedrooms

1st bedroom fits a queen bed, has a closet

2nd bedroom fits a queen bed, has a large closet, has a master bath

Rooms and Interior

.Hardwood floors

.Fireplace

.Dining room

Kitchen and Bath

.Dishwasher

.Refrigerator

.Stove/oven

Utilities and Extras

.Central heat

.Central air conditioning

.Secure parking

.Laundry in unit

.Cable ready

.Not furnished

Building and Surroundings

.Gated property

.I-GO / Zip Car

Lease Terms

.Pets negotiable

.Dogs negotiable

.Cats negotiable

.Tenant pays gas and electric

.One year lease

.One month security deposit

.No smoking building

.Parking included

.Trash removal included

.Water included