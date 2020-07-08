123 West Conway St

Amenities
Bedrooms
1st bedroom fits a queen bed, has a closet
2nd bedroom fits a queen bed, has a large closet, has a master bath
Rooms and Interior
.Hardwood floors
.Fireplace
.Dining room
Kitchen and Bath
.Dishwasher
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven
Utilities and Extras
.Central heat
.Central air conditioning
.Secure parking
.Laundry in unit
.Cable ready
.Not furnished
Building and Surroundings
.Gated property
.I-GO / Zip Car
Lease Terms
.Pets negotiable
.Dogs negotiable
.Cats negotiable
.Tenant pays gas and electric
.One year lease
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Parking included
.Trash removal included
.Water included