123 BURNETT STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM
123 BURNETT STREET
123 Burnett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 Burnett Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have any available units?
123 BURNETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 123 BURNETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
123 BURNETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 BURNETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET offer parking?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have a pool?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 BURNETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 BURNETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
