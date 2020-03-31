All apartments in Baltimore
1228 CHARLES STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 CHARLES STREET N

1228 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1228 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect chance to live in an unbelievable location close to 83, Penn Station, downtown Baltimore, and everything Mount Vernon has to offer within blocks. Spacious studio apt with updated and clean kitchen and bath. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have any available units?
1228 CHARLES STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1228 CHARLES STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1228 CHARLES STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 CHARLES STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N offer parking?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have a pool?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 CHARLES STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 CHARLES STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
