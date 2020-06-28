1225 COCHRAN AVENUE

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Northeast Baltimore. Hardwood floors throughout with separate living and dining room area. Kitchen features black appliances and granite counter tops with deck and gated yard out back! Finished basement and Central Air!All Housing Programs Welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
