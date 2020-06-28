All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1225 COCHRAN AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

1225 COCHRAN AVENUE

1225 Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Woodbourne Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1225 Cochran Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Northeast Baltimore. Hardwood floors throughout with separate living and dining room area. Kitchen features black appliances and granite counter tops with deck and gated yard out back! Finished basement and Central Air!All Housing Programs Welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have any available units?
1225 COCHRAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have?
Some of 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1225 COCHRAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 COCHRAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland