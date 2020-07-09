Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1220 N Ellwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1220 N Ellwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1220 N Ellwood Ave
1220 North Ellwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1220 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment in nice harbor with street parking. Wash / drayer & water & heat included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have any available units?
1220 N Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1220 N Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 N Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland