1220 N Ellwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 N Ellwood Ave

1220 North Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1220 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment in nice harbor with street parking. Wash / drayer & water & heat included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have any available units?
1220 N Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1220 N Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 N Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 N Ellwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 N Ellwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

