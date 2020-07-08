All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

122 LUZERNE AVENUE

122 South Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rental only 2 blocks to Patterson Park with finished room in lower level, good street parking, exposed brick, large living room, hard wood floors, open floor plan, and renovated in 2011.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

