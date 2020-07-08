Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
122 LUZERNE AVENUE
122 South Luzerne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
122 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rental only 2 blocks to Patterson Park with finished room in lower level, good street parking, exposed brick, large living room, hard wood floors, open floor plan, and renovated in 2011.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
122 LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 122 LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
122 LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 LUZERNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
