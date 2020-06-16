Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1219 N Curley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1219 N Curley St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1219 N Curley St
1219 North Curley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1219 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms 1 bath Porch front has central air
washer and dryer. Basement is free and clear.
Asking 1100.00 per month Rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 N Curley St have any available units?
1219 N Curley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1219 N Curley St have?
Some of 1219 N Curley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1219 N Curley St currently offering any rent specials?
1219 N Curley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 N Curley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 N Curley St is pet friendly.
Does 1219 N Curley St offer parking?
No, 1219 N Curley St does not offer parking.
Does 1219 N Curley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 N Curley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 N Curley St have a pool?
No, 1219 N Curley St does not have a pool.
Does 1219 N Curley St have accessible units?
No, 1219 N Curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 N Curley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 N Curley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland