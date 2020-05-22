1218 North Parrish Street None

1218 North Parrish Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
some paid utils
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Large Dining Room -Spacious Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer & Dryer in Home -Large Basement Great for Storage -Fenced in Backyard -Walking Distance to School & Playground -Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5488887)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
