1216 E FEDERAL STREET
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM
1216 E FEDERAL STREET
1216 East Federal Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1216 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Oliver
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated with big closets. Block will not support vouchers. Rehab to be finished 4/1/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
1216 E FEDERAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 1216 E FEDERAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1216 E FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1216 E FEDERAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 E FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 E FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 E FEDERAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
