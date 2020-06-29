Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage

Welcome home to 1214 Eutaw Place. Close to Mt. Vernon, Mica, University of Maryland Medical Center, Bolton Hill, The University of Baltimore and more! The building features 23 apartments and 3 offices newly renovated from the ground up. The units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, washer dryers, high ceilings, bike storage, large closets, and more! Off street parking available. Roof Top community deck and a few select units with private decks. Building ready for move in April 1st 2020. Come pick out your apartment before they are all gone. Prices range from $1,050 for a studio to $1,695 for a large 2 bed 2 bath.