All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1214 EUTAW PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1214 EUTAW PLACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

1214 EUTAW PLACE

1214 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1214 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Welcome home to 1214 Eutaw Place. Close to Mt. Vernon, Mica, University of Maryland Medical Center, Bolton Hill, The University of Baltimore and more! The building features 23 apartments and 3 offices newly renovated from the ground up. The units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, washer dryers, high ceilings, bike storage, large closets, and more! Off street parking available. Roof Top community deck and a few select units with private decks. Building ready for move in April 1st 2020. Come pick out your apartment before they are all gone. Prices range from $1,050 for a studio to $1,695 for a large 2 bed 2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have any available units?
1214 EUTAW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have?
Some of 1214 EUTAW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 EUTAW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1214 EUTAW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 EUTAW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1214 EUTAW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1214 EUTAW PLACE offers parking.
Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 EUTAW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have a pool?
No, 1214 EUTAW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1214 EUTAW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 EUTAW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 EUTAW PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland