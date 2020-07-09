All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1212 McCulloh Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1212 McCulloh Street - 2
Last updated August 29 2019 at 1:31 AM

1212 McCulloh Street - 2

1212 Maryland Highway 129 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 Maryland Highway 129, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
•1 BR, 1 BATH apartment with DEN located near Dolphin Street
•Eat-in kitchen
•Ceiling fan in the bedroom
•The den is a great option for a TV/Sitting room
•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have any available units?
1212 McCulloh Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have?
Some of 1212 McCulloh Street - 2's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1212 McCulloh Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland