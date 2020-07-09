Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1211 North Calvert St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1211 North Calvert St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1211 North Calvert St.
1211 North Calvert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1211 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have any available units?
1211 North Calvert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1211 North Calvert St. currently offering any rent specials?
1211 North Calvert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 North Calvert St. pet-friendly?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. offer parking?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. does not offer parking.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have a pool?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have accessible units?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 North Calvert St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 North Calvert St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 North Calvert St. has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland