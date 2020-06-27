1210 N DECKER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home! Hardwood floors in the living/dining room! Finished basement! New carpet in the basement and bedrooms! Gas utilities! Don't wait see today!