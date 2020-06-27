All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 22 2019

1210 N DECKER AVENUE

1210 North Decker Avenue
Location

1210 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Come see this move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home! Hardwood floors in the living/dining room! Finished basement! New carpet in the basement and bedrooms! Gas utilities! Don't wait see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
1210 N DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have?
Some of 1210 N DECKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 N DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 N DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 N DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
