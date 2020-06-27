Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1210 N DECKER AVENUE
1210 N DECKER AVENUE
1210 North Decker Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home! Hardwood floors in the living/dining room! Finished basement! New carpet in the basement and bedrooms! Gas utilities! Don't wait see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
1210 N DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have?
Some of 1210 N DECKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1210 N DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 N DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 N DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 N DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 N DECKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
