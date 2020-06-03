Rent Calculator
1209 HANOVER STREET
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM
1209 HANOVER STREET
1209 South Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1209 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 CAR PARKING . VERY LARGE HOME EXTRA WIDE GREAT FOR ROOM MATES!! WALK TO ALL THAT FEDERAL HILL HAS TO OFFER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1209 HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1209 HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1209 HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1209 HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1209 HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1209 HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1209 HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1209 HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1209 HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
