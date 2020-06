Amenities

Spacious 2 BD 2 Ba. Quality renovation with attention to detail. Can come furnished for add'l $. Marble bathrooms, one bath with shower stall; one with claw foot tub. Gourmet kitchen w/ top of the line appliances and plenty of cabinets and hardwood floors thru-out. Loads of natural light. Free parking. 5 Min walk to Penn Station - great for commuters. Secure building w/ security cams FREE GYM