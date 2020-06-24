All apartments in Baltimore
1208 N LONG WOOD ST
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:23 PM

1208 N LONG WOOD ST

1208 N Longwood St · No Longer Available
Location

1208 N Longwood St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have any available units?
1208 N LONG WOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1208 N LONG WOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1208 N LONG WOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 N LONG WOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST offer parking?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have a pool?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 N LONG WOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 N LONG WOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
