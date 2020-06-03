All apartments in Baltimore
1206 TOWSON STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

1206 TOWSON STREET

1206 Towson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Towson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have any available units?
1206 TOWSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1206 TOWSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1206 TOWSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 TOWSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1206 TOWSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
