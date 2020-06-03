Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1206 TOWSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1206 TOWSON STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM
1 of 42
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1206 TOWSON STREET
1206 Towson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1206 Towson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have any available units?
1206 TOWSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1206 TOWSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1206 TOWSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 TOWSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1206 TOWSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 TOWSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 TOWSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland