Baltimore, MD
1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE

1205 Windemere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Windemere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Colonial Charmer! It might be hot outside but the CAC will keep you cool inside. Beautiful open concept Dining Room/Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counter with seating! Living Room features a wood burning fireplace. hardwood floors on 1st level. (2nd floor has carpet over wood floors). Dining Room leads to covered porch and a nice backyard. DETACHED GARAGE! Master Bedroom has two closets. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sizes. Lower level features a BIG family room with dry bar and classic Baltimore Knotty Pine paneling. Great laundry room/storage area plus 1/4 bath. Great location! Short walk to Lake Montebello, The Y & Waverly Farmer's Market. Or hop in an Uber and check out all the restaurants and shops on nearby Harford Road. Who doesn't love Koko's Pub and their crab cakes? Hopkins on 33rd is fall out of bed close! Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have any available units?
1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have?
Some of 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
