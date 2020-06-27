1205 WINDEMERE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Colonial Charmer! It might be hot outside but the CAC will keep you cool inside. Beautiful open concept Dining Room/Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counter with seating! Living Room features a wood burning fireplace. hardwood floors on 1st level. (2nd floor has carpet over wood floors). Dining Room leads to covered porch and a nice backyard. DETACHED GARAGE! Master Bedroom has two closets. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sizes. Lower level features a BIG family room with dry bar and classic Baltimore Knotty Pine paneling. Great laundry room/storage area plus 1/4 bath. Great location! Short walk to Lake Montebello, The Y & Waverly Farmer's Market. Or hop in an Uber and check out all the restaurants and shops on nearby Harford Road. Who doesn't love Koko's Pub and their crab cakes? Hopkins on 33rd is fall out of bed close! Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. also listed for sale.