All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
1205 E 43RD STREET
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1205 E 43RD STREET
1205 East 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1205 East 43rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
New Northwood
Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Neat and tidy townhouse you can call home. New carpets fresh paint and its own driveway combine to set this apart from the rest. Near Morgan State and local shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have any available units?
1205 E 43RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1205 E 43RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1205 E 43RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 E 43RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 E 43RD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 E 43RD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
