Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

1204 S. Linwood Ave. 3BR, 3.5BA TH in the Heart of Canton - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in the Heart of Canton. This home will not last for long. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining areas. Hard to find outside area that is great for cookouts and entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Upper level has 2 very large bedrooms with carpet and great closet space. Also 2 full bathrooms. Lower level can be used as large bedroom with a gas fireplace and full bathroom. Available NOW. 1 car parking space. $2500.00 monthly + Utilities.



(RLNE4820418)