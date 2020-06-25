All apartments in Baltimore
1204 S Linwood Ave.

1204 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1204 S. Linwood Ave. 3BR, 3.5BA TH in the Heart of Canton - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in the Heart of Canton. This home will not last for long. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining areas. Hard to find outside area that is great for cookouts and entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Upper level has 2 very large bedrooms with carpet and great closet space. Also 2 full bathrooms. Lower level can be used as large bedroom with a gas fireplace and full bathroom. Available NOW. 1 car parking space. $2500.00 monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE4820418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have any available units?
1204 S Linwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have?
Some of 1204 S Linwood Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 S Linwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Linwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Linwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1204 S Linwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1204 S Linwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S Linwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1204 S Linwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Linwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Linwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 S Linwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
